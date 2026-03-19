Lebanon’s Shiites Split Over Hezbollah as War Drives New Displacement

Taylor Thomas opens on a crack in Hezbollah’s long-held image among Lebanon’s Shiites: as war again tears through the country, criticism that once stayed behind closed doors is spilling into the open. The renewed fighting, triggered after Hezbollah fired rockets into Israeli territory on March 2 and Israel answered with a large-scale offensive, has displaced families, killed hundreds, and revived an ugly question inside the community: Why are ordinary people paying the price yet again?

The article captures a Shiite public pulled in two directions. Some, like Noor Shukur in Tyre, still frame the confrontation as unavoidable and see Hezbollah as a resistance force standing against Israel. Even without being a natural supporter of the group, she describes the conflict as something that was bound to come and argues that silence would have carried its own danger.

Others sound far less convinced. In Beirut and in makeshift shelters, displaced families speak with anger, exhaustion, and a growing sense that Hezbollah has tied Lebanon’s fate to Tehran’s agenda while leaving its own people to absorb the blows. For them, this is not just another round of border fighting. It is another national unraveling, with homes lost, futures suspended, and no clear path back.

That uncertainty matters because Hezbollah is no longer operating from the same position it held after the 2006 war, when Iranian money helped rebuild shattered neighborhoods and reinforced loyalty. After the bruising 2024 campaign, the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, and heavy battlefield losses, the group appears weaker militarily and less able to care for its base. Lebanese analyst Abdallah Khoury says many Shiites are now openly asking why they were dragged into the war at all, even if Hezbollah may still manage to absorb some of the outrage.

Yet the old loyalties have not vanished. Some Shiites still see Hezbollah as their only protector, especially in areas where the Lebanese state has long been absent or ineffective. Thomas shows a community split between anger and dependence, grief and defiance, as the war pushes deeper into southern Lebanon. It is a sharp, human portrait of a constituency under strain, and well worth reading in full.