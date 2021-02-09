Give the Gift of Trusted News!

‘Legalities Aside,’ US Supports Israeli Presence on Golan, For Now
A view of the Golan Heights from Israeli territory. (WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Antony Blinken
Biden administration
Golan Heights
Jerusalem
American Embassy

The Media Line Staff
02/09/2021

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reiterated the new administration’s intention to keep its embassy in Jerusalem, refused to officially recognize east Jerusalem as the capital of any future Palestinian state and acknowledged the importance of the Golan Heights to Israel’s national security. In a wide-ranging interview on CNN, Washington’s top diplomat refrained from endorsing former President Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights, captured by Israel during the 1967 war, but noted that “as long as [Syrian President Bashar al] Assad is in power,” Israel must maintain control of the area. “If the situation were to change in Syria, that’s something we’d look at. But we are nowhere near as that,” Blinken admitted. The secretary also sidestepped the delicate question of President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s personal relationship, saying only that “they’ll have occasion to speak in the near future.” President Biden has yet to call Netanyahu since taking office, a snub that is reportedly growing more concerning by the day to officials in Jerusalem.

