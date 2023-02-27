Donate
Levels of Tigris, Euphrates Rivers Decreased Significantly in Iraq
The Tigris River passes east of Diyarbakir, Iraq and flows below the 11th century Ten-Eyed Bridge before turning southeast toward Baghdad. (David Stanley/Wikimedia Commons)
Tigris
Euphrates
Iraq

The Media Line Staff
02/27/2023

The levels of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers in southern Iraq have decreased significantly due to the “low quantity of water reaching Iraq from neighboring Turkey,” according to Iraq’s Water Ministry.  Iraq, which repeatedly has asked Turkey to release more water to the rivers, is rationing water for agricultural and domestic use, though farmers reportedly have ignored rules about water usage and irrigation. Water ministry spokesman Khaled Chamal said that Iraq is getting only 30% of the water it expected from the Tigris and the Euphrates, The New Arab Reported. The levels of the two rivers are expected to increase after officials release water from Iraqi dams in the northern areas of Mosul, Dukan and Darbandikhan, according to the report. According to official Iraqi statistics, the level of the Tigris entering Iraq has dropped to 35% of its average over the past century.

