The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Libya Pulls Out of Fencing Championship To Avoid Competing With Israel
The Israeli women's junior épée team (center) at the medal ceremony, flanked by the Polish and American teams, at the World Junior Fencing Championships in Dubai, UAE, April 10, 2022. (FIE - International Fencing Federation/Facebook)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Israel
fencing
Dubai
United Arab Emirates

Libya Pulls Out of Fencing Championship To Avoid Competing With Israel

Steven Ganot
04/13/2022

Serajeddin Etajouri, the Libyan side's coach, said that his team withdrew from the Dubai championship in support of the Palestinian cause.

Libya’s national fencing team on Sunday withdrew from the World Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships to avoid competing against Israel, according to the Libyan News Agency. Libya had made it to the final round of the competition, which is being held in Dubai. Coach Serajeddin Etajouri applauded his team for their “outstanding performance” but said, “The reason [for pulling out] was our defiance against the Zionist entity,” a reference to Israel. Etajouri boasted that the move came “despite our technical superiority over them and our confidence in beating them, but the Palestinian cause is our cause and the cause of all Arabs and Muslims.”

In the competition, the Israeli women’s junior épée team took gold. It had been ranked 11th when it entered the competition. Poland and the United States won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in that competition.

Israeli fencers Nicole Feygin and Alon Sarid won silver medals in the women’s junior épée individual and men’s cadet épée competitions, respectively, putting Israel in fourth place on the overall medal table, after the United States, Italy, and Germany. Other MENA countries on the medal table include Egypt, ranked eighth, and Turkey, ranked ninth in a three-way tie with Hong Kong and Uzbekistan.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.