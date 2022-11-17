Donate
Libya, Tunisia Sign MoU on Trade, Transportation, Infrastructure Projects
Libya, Tunisia Sign MoU on Trade, Transportation, Infrastructure Projects

Steven Ganot
11/17/2022

Libya and Tunisia on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on trade, transportation, and investment cooperation between the two North African countries. Libyan Economy and Trade Minister Mohamed al-Hwej and Tunisian Trade and Export Development Minister Fadhila Rabhi signed the MoU during a visit to Libya of senior Tunisian officials, according to a Libyan government statement. The Tunisian officials met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah and with their Libyan counterparts.

The countries agreed in the MoU to study the establishment of a joint border economic zone, lift all restrictions on the movement of goods between the two countries, ease financial and administrative procedures for Libyan businessmen in Tunisia, and form a joint working group for food and drug security between the two countries, the statement said. The MoU also encourages Libyan and Tunisian businessmen to invest in infrastructure projects in the two countries and facilitates the flow of goods imported to Libya through Tunisia’s ports.

