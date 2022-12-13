Libyan Accused of Lockerbie Bombing Arraigned in US Court

An alleged former Libyan intelligence agent man accused of making the bomb that blew up a Pan Am jet over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, appeared in a US court on Monday to face charges.

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud Kheir al-Marimi, allegedly employed by Libyan intelligence from 1973 to 2011, was charged with destruction of an aircraft resulting in death and two other related charges. While US federal prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty in the case, Masud, 71, could face life in prison if convicted. He is being held without bond until a detention hearing on December 27.

On Sunday, Scottish prosecutors announced that Masud was in American hands, though it remains unclear how he was transferred to US custody.

Pan Am flight 103 was en route from London to New York on December 21, 1988, when the bomb, which was later determined to have been planted by members of the Libyan intelligence agency, detonated, killing all 259 passengers and crew on board the plane – a Boeing 747 – as well as 11 people on the ground. It was the deadliest-ever terrorist attack in the UK and had a profound impact on the global aviation industry.

To date, only one person has been convicted for involvement in the bombing. Two alleged Libyan intelligence operatives – Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah – were charged and tried by a Scottish court in the Netherlands. Megrahi was convicted in 2001 and spent seven years in a Scottish prison. He died in Libya in 2012. Fhimah was acquitted.