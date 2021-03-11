Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Libyan Gov’t Sets Off on Ambitious Path
Members of House of Representatives arrive at Tripoli International Airport after granting confidence to the new Libyan government by an absolute majority in the coastal city of Sirte, March 10, 2021 in Tripoli, Libya (Mohammed Ertima/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Abdulhamid Dbeibeh
Government of National Accord
Libyan National Army
Khalifa Haftar

Libyan Gov’t Sets Off on Ambitious Path

Uri Cohen
03/11/2021

The long-fractured Libyan parliament on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for a new interim government, headed by recently elected Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, in its first full session in nearly seven years. The transitional cabinet will be tasked with reuniting the war-torn country and overseeing democratic elections by year’s end, part of a United Nations-backed resolution that has been months in the making. Still, accusations of corruption and shady dealings by Dbeibeh threaten to unravel the entire scheme, as tensions between rival factions fighting over control of Libya have hardly subsided. Officially, the two opposing governments – the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) – expressed support for the new unified body, and pledged to maintain the six-month cease-fire. Yet the foreign mercenaries and military advisers who have swarmed Libya during its decadelong civil war remain entrenched there. Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt have backed General Khalifa Haftar’s LNA, while Turkey, along with the UN, supported the internationally recognized GNA.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.