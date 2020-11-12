Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Libyan Negotiations Leave Mediators Optimistic
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Government of National Accord
Libyan National Army
Khalifa Haftar
Negotiations
Elections
United Nations

Libyan Negotiations Leave Mediators Optimistic

Uri Cohen
11/12/2020

The United Nations envoy to Libya on Wednesday claimed a major breakthrough in peace talks between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), being held in neighboring Tunis between 75 Libyan officials. According to UN mediators, the sides, which have been at odds for nearly a decade since the inception of the Libyan civil war, agreed on a roadmap to “free, fair, inclusive and credible parliamentary and presidential elections.” The two warring factions last month signed a temporary ceasefire, allowing negotiations to ensue. While the GNA, Libya’s official governing body recognized by the UN, holds most of the war-torn country’s territories including the capital of Tripoli, the LNA, led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar and propped up by Russian, Egyptian and Emirati money and mercenaries, controls the eastern border and the important city of Sirte. Both sides will now be tasked with forming and maintaining a transitional government until elections are held.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.