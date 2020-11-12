Libyan Negotiations Leave Mediators Optimistic

The United Nations envoy to Libya on Wednesday claimed a major breakthrough in peace talks between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), being held in neighboring Tunis between 75 Libyan officials. According to UN mediators, the sides, which have been at odds for nearly a decade since the inception of the Libyan civil war, agreed on a roadmap to “free, fair, inclusive and credible parliamentary and presidential elections.” The two warring factions last month signed a temporary ceasefire, allowing negotiations to ensue. While the GNA, Libya’s official governing body recognized by the UN, holds most of the war-torn country’s territories including the capital of Tripoli, the LNA, led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar and propped up by Russian, Egyptian and Emirati money and mercenaries, controls the eastern border and the important city of Sirte. Both sides will now be tasked with forming and maintaining a transitional government until elections are held.