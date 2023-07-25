Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibah Returns to Tripoli in First Direct Flight From Italy in 10 Years
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh arrives at Tripoli's Mitiga Airport on ITA flight from Rome, July 24, 2023. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
Italy
direct flight
aviation ban
Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh

Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibah Returns to Tripoli in First Direct Flight From Italy in 10 Years

Steven Ganot
07/25/2023

Libya’s Tripoli-based prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on Monday journeyed back to Tripoli from Rome, Italy, marking the first direct commercial flight between the two countries in a decade.

Dbeibah boarded the flight, operated by Italy’s national airline ITA Airways, at Fiumicino Airport in Rome. The flight landed at Mitiga Airport, the sole operational airport in Libya’s capital.

Libyans will be able to book direct flights to Italy starting in September, Dbeibah announced Monday, following Italy’s decision earlier this month to lift a decadelong ban on civil aviation in Libya. Dbeibah also added that this initiative could lead to the reopening of airspace with other countries and that efforts would be made to reestablish flights between Rome and Benghazi, in eastern Libya.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s office heralded the flight as symbolic of Italy’s desired trajectory in relations with Libya and the broader Mediterranean region.

Libya, an oil-rich nation, has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. This instability led to the emergence of rival administrations in the east and west, both supported by rogue militias and foreign governments.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.