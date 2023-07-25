Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibah Returns to Tripoli in First Direct Flight From Italy in 10 Years

Libya’s Tripoli-based prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, on Monday journeyed back to Tripoli from Rome, Italy, marking the first direct commercial flight between the two countries in a decade.

Dbeibah boarded the flight, operated by Italy’s national airline ITA Airways, at Fiumicino Airport in Rome. The flight landed at Mitiga Airport, the sole operational airport in Libya’s capital.

Libyans will be able to book direct flights to Italy starting in September, Dbeibah announced Monday, following Italy’s decision earlier this month to lift a decadelong ban on civil aviation in Libya. Dbeibah also added that this initiative could lead to the reopening of airspace with other countries and that efforts would be made to reestablish flights between Rome and Benghazi, in eastern Libya.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s office heralded the flight as symbolic of Italy’s desired trajectory in relations with Libya and the broader Mediterranean region.

Libya, an oil-rich nation, has been mired in chaos since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising ousted longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. This instability led to the emergence of rival administrations in the east and west, both supported by rogue militias and foreign governments.