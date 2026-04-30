Libyan Rivals Agree on New Electoral Commission Plan in UN-Backed Rome Talks

Libyan rivals from the country’s eastern and western camps agreed Wednesday in Rome on a plan to reconstitute Libya’s electoral commission, a modest but meaningful step in a United Nations-backed effort to revive long-stalled national elections and break years of political paralysis.

The eight-member working group—four representatives from eastern Libya and four from the west—met for the first time under the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, known as UNSMIL. The talks are part of a UN roadmap meant to tackle the first obstacles blocking elections in a country still divided between competing power centers more than a decade after the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Moammar Gadhafi.

At the center of the deal is the High National Electoral Commission, the body that would oversee future voting. The group agreed on a new board structure and proposed a way to resolve the leadership dispute: Libya’s public prosecutor would nominate a judge “known for competence, integrity, and neutrality,” who would then be appointed through legal procedures. The proposed board would include three members chosen by the House of Representatives and three by the High Council of State.

The group also discussed election laws, another chronic stumbling block in Libya’s broken political process. Members said UN-backed talks would continue in an effort to reach a legal framework that could finally allow national voting to proceed.

UN Special Representative Hanna Tetteh said Monday that the process would move in two stages: smaller meetings first to deal with key obstacles, followed, if needed, by broader talks based on existing agreements. The narrower format is meant to support the wider dialogue process, not replace it.

Libya has seen repeated election timetables collapse under disputes over eligibility rules, institutional authority, and rival claims to legitimacy. This agreement does not solve all of that. Not even close. But in a political system where deadlock has become muscle memory, even a technical deal on an electoral commission may be worth watching.