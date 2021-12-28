Libya’s Parliament Unable To Set New Date for Delayed Presidential Election

Libya’s parliament has been unable to set a new date for the presidential election that was supposed to have taken place last Friday. The election was ordered delayed by parliament two days before it was scheduled to take place, due to disputes among the various factions over the legalities of the poll. A session of the parliament held on Monday degenerated into shouting and recriminations before breaking up for the day. The parliament was expected to reconvene on Tuesday to vote to delay the election without setting a new date. Libya’s elections commission said following the announcement of the delay last week that the election should be rescheduled for January 24, 2022. But a parliamentary committee on the elections submitted a report on Monday recommending that a date not be set until the problems that derailed the initial date are addressed. Tuesday’s parliamentary session also will have to consider the future of the interim Government of National Unity led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which was installed in March and was set to expire with the scheduled election. Libya has been divided since 2015 between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli and the government of military leader Khalifa Haftar’s House of Representatives in Tobruk. A cease-fire between the two sides has been holding for the last year. Libya has been roiled by conflict since Moammar Gadhafi was removed from office.