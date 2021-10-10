Lights Are Back on in Lebanon … For Now

Electricity was restored in Lebanon on Sunday after the army provided fuel to the country’s two main power plants, Deir Ammar and Zahrani, which had run out of diesel fuel, ending a day of total blackout. Much of Lebanon was without electricity when the plants, which supply about 40% of the country’s power, were forced to shut down due to a diesel fuel shortage. Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has seen the value of the Lebanese pound fall by about 90%, has left it unable to import needed goods, including fuel. Many in Lebanon rely on diesel generators to produce their own power. Private citizens have been receiving only a few hours a day of electricity for the last several months, according to reports.