Likud MK to Israeli Gov’t: Silence ‘Harmful Propaganda’ News Channels

Likud Member of Knesset Tally Gotliv called upon Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi to “silence” the broadcasts of Channels 11, 12, and 13 in a string of Twitter posts on Saturday night.

Gotliv cited Section 13 of the Bezeq Law, which grants the communications minister authority to halt media broadcasts during emergencies. According to Gotliv, the law specifies who is allowed to block media broadcasts and in what cases.

She added that Karhi needed to fight “hate and lies and damage to national resilience by the harmful propaganda media channels by responding in the only way they will understand.”

In a previous tweet, she called for the arrest of Haaretz journalist Uri Meshiv for inciting military insubordination, citing Section 109 of the Penal Code, which states that a person who encourages or persuades someone to skip military duties will receive a five-year prison sentence. If this encouragement happens during military activities, the penalty will be increased to 15 years.

Karhi responded to Gotliv on Twitter, agreeing with her but rejecting her demand.

“Dear Tally, I am also enraged, but I would not want to live in a country where the communications minister or the government shut down channels that criticize them, even if they cross the line and sometimes confuse friend and foe,” he wrote. “The solution is my communications reform in which the only power is in the hands of the viewers. They decide. They raise or collapse broadcasts. Only them.”