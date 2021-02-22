Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Likud, PA Collaborate Ahead of Israeli Elections
Mideast Daily News
Israeli election
Likud
Arab Israelis
Biinyamin Netanyahu
Gideon Sa’ar
Naftali Bennett

Likud, PA Collaborate Ahead of Israeli Elections

Uri Cohen
02/22/2021

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s representatives have been secretly cooperating with the Palestinian Authority in an attempt to persuade Arab citizens of Israel to vote for Netanyahu’s Likud party in the upcoming March elections, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily revealed Monday. According to the bombshell report, the Likud’s Fateen Mulla, a deputy minister and Druze Israeli, has been in ongoing contact with officials of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the body governing the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah. The two sides discussed ways to push voters in Israel to support the right-wing Likud party, or at the very least to stay home and not vote for the predominantly Arab Joint List. The report claims that the PA leadership realized the alternatives to the right of Netanyahu – Gideon Sa’ar and Naftali Bennett – could be much worse in terms of settlements expansion, annexation of disputed territories and money transfers, and opted to back the lesser of three evils. While the Likud denied the allegations, both the PA and Mulla, the middleman in charge of negotiations, confirmed the story.

