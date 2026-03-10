London Properties, Proxy Funding, and the Rise of Iran’s New Supreme Leader

In a gripping investigation by Omid Habibinia, The Media Line follows the money behind the reported rise of Mojtaba Khamenei, who the article says was elevated as Iran’s new supreme leader after closed-door deliberations among regime factions and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The piece argues that Mojtaba’s real power is not just political or religious. It is financial, transnational, and deeply embedded in a web of luxury properties, offshore companies, sanctions evasion, and regime-linked influence stretching from Tehran to London, Dubai, Germany, Spain, Austria, Canada, and beyond.

At the center of the report is Ali Ansari, described as Mojtaba Khamenei’s longtime financial agent and fixer. According to the article, Ansari used shell companies, overseas holdings, and corporate structures in places such as Nevis and the Isle of Man to acquire major assets and move money for the regime, the IRGC, and proxy groups including Hezbollah. The sums are eye-popping: more than £150 million in London real estate alone, plus a much broader international portfolio that the article estimates at about €400 million.

The story also digs into the personal dimension. It recounts Mojtaba Khamenei’s reported fertility-treatment trips to London, the network that allegedly arranged them, and the way those visits may have overlapped with the growth of Ansari’s business empire. From there, the article widens into a bigger argument: that corruption, hidden wealth, and foreign financial channels are not side notes to the Islamic Republic, but part of the machinery that keeps it running.

Some of the sharpest details involve a luxury apartment near Kensington Palace overlooking the Israeli Embassy, a fact the article presents as especially striking given recent British arrests of alleged Iranian operatives plotting attacks in London. Near the end, Habibinia ties the whole picture together into something larger than a property story: a portrait of how money, ideology, and regime survival intersect. It is the kind of piece that makes you want to read every line and then watch the video report with your eyebrows raised the whole time.