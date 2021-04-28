Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Magistrates Muddle Messy Meeting’s Murky Move to Make Minion Minister  
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (left) and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. (US State Department; Reuven Kapochinsky/Israel Resilience Party)
Mideast Daily News
justice minister
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
Knesset
Israeli Supreme Court
coalition agreement

Uri Cohen
04/28/2021

Israel on Tuesday came dangerously close to a constitutional crisis, with the animosity between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz reaching new and alarming heights. During a tense government meeting meant to confirm the appointment of Gantz as justice minister, a session that was ordered by the Supreme Court after months of delays by Netanyahu, the prime minister surprised attendees by bringing to a vote his own candidate. According to the amendment to Israel’s Basic Law which Netanyahu himself passed last year, such a move is illegal. Yet the prime minister, who is currently standing trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, pushed on with the vote anyway, ignoring the attorney general’s insistent shouts that he was breaking the law. An urgent Supreme Court injunction released later Tuesday night invalidated the appointment of Netanyahu’s lackey. On Wednesday, Netanyahu backed down and agreed to name Gantz justice minister until the forming of a new government.

 

