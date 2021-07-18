Major Saudi Reform: Businesses to Remain Open During 5 Daily Prayer Times

In what is being seen as a major reform, businesses in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to remain open during the five daily Islamic prayer times. Although the primary reason for easing the restriction being cited is that preventing crowds from forming outside of closed shops is an important part of fighting the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia had become the only Muslim nation that still enforced business closures during prayers. Three years ago, the law was altered so that businesses could remain open during the morning prayers but had to close for others. The new ruling is seen as another in a line of Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s moderate offensive that has included allowing women to venture outside without a chaperone and to drive. The campaign was derailed when the prince was tied to the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, but he appears to be returning to form. Critics note the moderation campaign is offset by tougher treatment of dissenters.