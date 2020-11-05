Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Malawi Promises to Open Embassy in Jerusalem
Mideast Daily News
Malawi
Embassy
Israel
Jerusalem

Malawi Promises to Open Embassy in Jerusalem

Uri Cohen
11/05/2020

The southeastern African nation of Malawi has announced that it plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem, becoming the third nation in recent years to make the move following decisions by the United States and Guatemala to transfer their embassies to Israel’s capital in 2018. Malawi Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka revealed the news during a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who expressed his hope that “more African leaders will follow this decision.” Malawi’s decision marks the first time an African country will make such a move since seven countries closed their Jerusalem embassies following the 1973 war between Israel and its neighbors. In 2018, President Donald Trump transferred the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an action long promised by US administrations that was repeatedly postponed for fear of inciting unrest by Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority refuses to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and sees its eastern neighborhoods as the capital of a future state of Palestine.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.