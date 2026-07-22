Mamdani Finds Out NYC Can’t Arrest Netanyahu; President Trump Says US Won’t Either 

Two public statements, delivered days apart, have highlighted the growing divide between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump over whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face arrest during a planned visit to the United States.

Mamdani admitted on Tuesday that his administration had concluded it has no legal authority to enforce the International Criminal Court arrest warrant issued for Netanyahu, despite earlier suggesting he would seek legal means to do so: “We explored every possible avenue; it is clear that we do not have the authority to carry it out—but the federal administration does,” he said, urging Washington to “join the ICC [International Criminal Court] and execute this warrant.”

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in connection with alleged war crimes linked to the Gaza conflict.

Earlier in the week, President Trump rejected Mamdani’s idea outright. In a Truth Social post, he declared that “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” arguing that the Israeli leader was “fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran.” President Trump instead said that “the only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION.”

The dispute began after Mamdani told The Interview, a New York Times program hosted by Lulu Garcia-Navarro, that he believed Netanyahu “belongs in The Hague” and that his administration would do “whatever the law allows” when the Israeli leaders arrives in New York for the UN General Assembly in September, as planned. Mamdani later said legal review had found that authority rests with the federal government, not the city.

Mamdani continued to accuse Netanyahu of war crimes, citing casualty figures from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and alleging Israel had deliberately targeted hospitals and civilians. Israel has said Hamas embeds its fighters and military infrastructure within hospitals and other civilian sites, using civilians as human shields.

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone, Mamdani said he and his wife had received death threats over his comments on Israel and the war in Gaza, saying, “It’s hard to prepare for death threats, but when you’re willing to speak up for everyone, there are consequences.” However, the claims of harassment have not been verified.