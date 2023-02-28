Manhunts Continue for Palestinian Gunmen Who Killed 3 Israelis in 2 Days

The Israel Defense Forces’ manhunts for the Palestinian gunmen who killed three Israelis in the last two days continued on Tuesday. The latest person to be killed was a man with Israeli and American citizenship on Monday afternoon in a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley, close to the West Bank settlement of Beit HaArava. The attack occurred on Route 90, at the Beit HaArava junction near the city of Jericho. The attacker reportedly fled to Jericho. The dead man was identified as Elan Ganeles, 27, a former lone soldier in the IDF who returned to the US to attend college but was in Israel this week to attend a wedding. The attacker who killed brothers Hallel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, in Huwara on Sunday is believed to be holed up in one of the Palestinian towns in the area. Meanwhile, eight wanted Palestinians were arrested overnight though they are not believed to have a connection with either of the shooting attacks. Also on Monday night, extremist settlers threw rocks at soldiers operating near the northern West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, and then at least one of them tried to run over an IDF officer at the scene.