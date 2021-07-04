Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Maritime Attack Thought to Be Linked to Iran-Israel Feud
The Liberian-flagged CSAV Tyndall, formerly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, was attacked in the Indian Ocean on July 3, 2021. (Kees Torn/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Israel
ship
attack

Maritime Attack Thought to Be Linked to Iran-Israel Feud

Uri Cohen
07/04/2021

A Liberian-flagged cargo ship, recently owned by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer, was attacked on Saturday while sailing from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates, in an incident identical to previous Iranian strikes against Israeli vessels reported earlier this year. No casualties were incurred and the ship, CSAV Tyndall, managed to make it to the coast of Dubai after being hit by an apparent missile in the Indian Ocean. Israeli defense officials said they were checking to see if Tehran was behind the attack. Following initial reports of the strike, Ofer’s Zodiac Maritime management company issued a statement saying it had not been operating the Tyndall for some months. The Israel-Iran maritime conflict flared up in February and again in April, as three Israeli-owned cargo vessels came under missile attack in the Gulf of Oman. In response, mines struct the Islamic Republic’s Saviz, considered the navy’s mothership in the Red Sea area and a naval base for regional military operations, in an operation attributed to Israeli commando forces.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.