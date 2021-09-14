Americans need to understand the Middle East
UN Ambassadors Mark First Anniversary of Abraham Accords Signing
US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accords

UN Ambassadors Mark First Anniversary of Abraham Accords Signing

Marcy Oster
09/14/2021

Ambassadors to the UN of the countries that signed the Abraham Accords marked the agreements’ one-year anniversary. The event, hosted by Israel’s diplomatic mission to the UN at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan on Monday, was attended by the ambassadors of the United States, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, as well as the ambassadors of dozens of other countries. The US-brokered Abraham Accords were signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020. Morocco and Sudan later joined the agreement. But the event featured no diplomat from Sudan, which has agreed to the accords but has not yet finalized the deal, which faces significant internal opposition. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke at the event but did not refer to the agreement as the Abraham Accords, something that appears to be prohibited in President Joe Biden’s administration.

