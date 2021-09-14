UN Ambassadors Mark First Anniversary of Abraham Accords Signing

Ambassadors to the UN of the countries that signed the Abraham Accords marked the agreements’ one-year anniversary. The event, hosted by Israel’s diplomatic mission to the UN at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Manhattan on Monday, was attended by the ambassadors of the United States, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, as well as the ambassadors of dozens of other countries. The US-brokered Abraham Accords were signed by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020. Morocco and Sudan later joined the agreement. But the event featured no diplomat from Sudan, which has agreed to the accords but has not yet finalized the deal, which faces significant internal opposition. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke at the event but did not refer to the agreement as the Abraham Accords, something that appears to be prohibited in President Joe Biden’s administration.