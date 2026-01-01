Mashal vs. al-Hayya: Hamas’ Next Leader Faces a Legitimacy Crisis

Elias Zananiri reports that Hamas is preparing internal elections for a new political bureau as pressure tightens from multiple directions—battlefield losses, public anger in Gaza, and a diplomatic squeeze sharpened by the Florida summit between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The movement, Zananiri suggests, may be using the vote less as a routine procedure and more as a stalling tactic at a moment when time is in short supply.

Israel’s assassination campaign has hollowed out Hamas’ senior ranks, killing hard-liners in Gaza and targeting key figures abroad, including Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut and Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. A reported Israeli raid in Doha that aimed to wipe out the political bureau failed, disrupted ties with Qatar, and reportedly angered the US president, with Steve Witkoff in contact with Hamas.

Inside the movement, surviving leaders abroad tilt more pragmatic, but a hawkish bloc remains strong. Khalil al-Hayya, a leading contender for the top post, is portrayed as committed to total Islamist victory even as Gaza’s suffering deepens and Hamas struggles to deliver basic governance. The group is trying to reassert control by reopening police stations and deploying security personnel, yet daily life has not improved—and resentment grows, fueled by memories of Hamas’ 2007 takeover from the Palestinian Authority and by claims that donations meant for civilians were siphoned by leaders living comfortably abroad.

Zananiri describes two main contenders: al-Hayya and Khaled Mashal, each depicted as reliant on external patrons—Iran, Turkey, and Qatar—rather than on credibility at home. With legitimacy in tatters and rivals circling, the internal vote may be Hamas’ clearest measure of its own unraveling. Read the full article for Zananiri’s detailed look at a movement arguing over leadership as Gaza’s population weighs the cost.