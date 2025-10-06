Mass Deportations Create a New Opening for IS-KP, Experts Warn
In a ground-level report from Islamabad, Arshad Mehmood traces how the forced return of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran is colliding with security fears that Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-KP) could use the chaos to replenish its ranks. United Nations reporting puts 2025 deportations at 1.2 million, with the International Committee of the Red Cross warning up to 1 million more could be expelled from Iran by year’s end—into a collapsed economy where roughly 70% already lived in poverty. Former UN monitor Heinz Jacob Schindler says “the risk is very high” that IS-KP will see the influx as a recruiting opportunity; Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid rejects that, insisting returnees are skilled and self-sufficient.
Security voices split on the scale of danger. Retired Maj. Gen. Raza Muhammad urges focus on jobs and stability, arguing only a fraction would ever join an armed group. Former CIA official J.D. Maddox calls the picture “far more complex,” noting most returnees are resistant to recruitment and that IS-KP’s recent violence has centered on regional targets in Iran, Pakistan, and Central Asia. Others see sharper warning lights: Najib Azad points to poverty, alienation, and youth raised abroad; Ali Maisam Nazary fears ex-security personnel could be lured for survival; and Lucas Webber details how overcrowded transit hubs, debt, and trauma create prime conditions for targeted propaganda.
With an estimated 2,000 fighters and a record of attacks in Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, IS-KP remains small but lethal. The article’s core question is whether mass deportations will become the group’s next pipeline—or a test the Taliban and international actors can still pass with urgent reintegration aid and regional coordination. Read Mehmood’s full piece for the on-the-record arguments, the data behind the alarm, and what practical steps could still bend this story away from a wider fire.