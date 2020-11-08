Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Massive American Arms Deal with UAE in the Pipeline
Mideast Daily News
United States
United Arab Emirates
arms sales
Israel
qualitative military edge
Binyamin Netanyahu
Abraham Accords
US Congress
Trump Administration

Massive American Arms Deal with UAE in the Pipeline

Michael Friedson
11/08/2020

The Trump Administration has notified Congress of its intent to sell a selection of sophisticated weapons to the United Arab Emirates. The most recent package, for which informal notification to Congress was given, is worth an estimated $10 billion. It follows a notice of intent to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and includes precision-guided munitions and an array of bombs and missiles. The sale has been expected since the August 13 announcement of a peace deal between the UAE and Israel and generated a great deal of concern in both the United States and Israel that the arms sale would jeopardize the American legal requirement that the US not compromise Israel’s qualitative military edge. In Jerusalem, controversy grew from the sale when Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s political foes accused him of withholding the fact that he signed off on the arms deal, including the F-35s. Apparently holding nothing back, the administration notified Congress of its intent to sell sophisticated drones to the UAE as well. Opposition to the arms sales is expected from both House and Senate committees.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.