Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Massive Fuel Explosion Causes Disaster at Iran-Afghan Border
A wounded man receives medical treatment at the burns ward at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan on Feb. 13, 2021 after dozens of fuel tankers caught fire in Islam Qala. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Herat
Afghanistan
Iran
Explosion
Fuel

Massive Fuel Explosion Causes Disaster at Iran-Afghan Border

Uri Cohen
02/14/2021

A mysterious tanker explosion at Islam Qala, 120 kilometers west of the Afghan city of Herat near the Iran-Afghanistan border late Saturday night started a massive fire that in turn caused the successive explosions of close to 500 vehicles carrying natural gas, diesel and gasoline. According to Afghan and Iranian officials, at least 60 people were injured in the freak disaster, which also left border provinces without electricity and caused over $50 million worth of damages. The initial cause of the huge blaze, which by Sunday morning was brought under control, has still not been determined. Rescue workers from both countries hurried to evacuate as many transport trucks as possible from the border crossing area, as pictures showed a long line of vehicles, filled with fuel, going up in flames one after the other.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.