Massive Fuel Explosion Causes Disaster at Iran-Afghan Border

A mysterious tanker explosion at Islam Qala, 120 kilometers west of the Afghan city of Herat near the Iran-Afghanistan border late Saturday night started a massive fire that in turn caused the successive explosions of close to 500 vehicles carrying natural gas, diesel and gasoline. According to Afghan and Iranian officials, at least 60 people were injured in the freak disaster, which also left border provinces without electricity and caused over $50 million worth of damages. The initial cause of the huge blaze, which by Sunday morning was brought under control, has still not been determined. Rescue workers from both countries hurried to evacuate as many transport trucks as possible from the border crossing area, as pictures showed a long line of vehicles, filled with fuel, going up in flames one after the other.