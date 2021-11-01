Matchmaker, Matchmaker Make Me a Gulf State Match

Now single Jews living in the countries that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) can more easily find love with other single Jews living in the area. The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) announced on Sunday the launch of a Jewish dating website in the region that uses real live matchmakers. The JSG, or Jewish Singles in the Gulf platform, has debuted its website, where Jewish singles are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire which goes to a group of matchmakers who recommend potential soul mates, or at least coffee dates. The motivation for the matchmaking service goes deeper than helping Jewish singles find a match, a worth cause in and of itself – it is also a way to ensure the growth and continuity of the Jewish community in the GCC. “By helping these singles find their spouses in the GCC, they are more likely to get married here and establish their families here, which in turn grows Jewish communal life and the need for more Jewish institutions like schools, kosher food, etc.,” AGJC Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie said in a statement announcing the Jewish dating website.