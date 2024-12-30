This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Maysaa Sabrine Becomes First Female Governor of Syria’s Central Bank
Central Bank of Syria at Saba' Bahrat Square, Damascus. (Creative Commons)

Maysaa Sabrine Becomes First Female Governor of Syria’s Central Bank

Steven Ganot
12/30/2024

Syria’s interim government announced the appointment of Maysaa Sabrine as the governor of the central bank on Monday, according to state news agency SANA. Sabrine, who previously served as the bank’s first deputy governor, brings extensive experience in financial management to the position.

Sabrine has been with the central bank since 2018, starting as director of the Government Commission. She also oversaw the bank’s regulatory division and represented it on the board of the Damascus Securities Exchange. Her appointment is seen as a notable advancement for women in Syria’s evolving financial and political sectors.

While the interim administration has not disclosed specific plans for Sabrine’s leadership, her selection comes at a critical time for Syria. The country is navigating the aftermath of a major political shift following the overthrow of Bashar Assad’s government. In late November, a military coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham launched a rapid offensive from northern Syria, capturing Damascus and dismantling Assad’s administration in less than two weeks.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Syria now faces urgent challenges in stabilizing its financial system and addressing the economic impacts of years of conflict. Observers expect Sabrine’s role as governor to involve steering the central bank toward reforms that support rebuilding efforts and promote economic stability in the country’s transitional phase.

Mideast Daily News
News Updates
Central Bank
Damascus
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
Maysaa Sabrine
Syria
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods