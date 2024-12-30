Maysaa Sabrine Becomes First Female Governor of Syria’s Central Bank

Syria’s interim government announced the appointment of Maysaa Sabrine as the governor of the central bank on Monday, according to state news agency SANA. Sabrine, who previously served as the bank’s first deputy governor, brings extensive experience in financial management to the position.

Sabrine has been with the central bank since 2018, starting as director of the Government Commission. She also oversaw the bank’s regulatory division and represented it on the board of the Damascus Securities Exchange. Her appointment is seen as a notable advancement for women in Syria’s evolving financial and political sectors.

While the interim administration has not disclosed specific plans for Sabrine’s leadership, her selection comes at a critical time for Syria. The country is navigating the aftermath of a major political shift following the overthrow of Bashar Assad’s government. In late November, a military coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham launched a rapid offensive from northern Syria, capturing Damascus and dismantling Assad’s administration in less than two weeks.

Syria now faces urgent challenges in stabilizing its financial system and addressing the economic impacts of years of conflict. Observers expect Sabrine’s role as governor to involve steering the central bank toward reforms that support rebuilding efforts and promote economic stability in the country’s transitional phase.