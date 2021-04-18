Mediterranean Allies Strike Historic Defense Deal

Israel and Greece on Sunday signed a blockbuster defense deal, in what Jerusalem called the largest defense procurement contract ever reached with Athens and promised would strengthen economic ties between the two countries. The agreement includes the establishment and operation of an international training center for the Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems, worth $1.65 billion. “I am convinced that upgrading the capabilities and strengthening the economies of Israel and Greece will bolster our partnership on the defense, economic and political levels,” Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Sunday. The announcement follows the quadrilateral meeting on Friday in Cyprus between the Israeli, Greek, Emirati and Cypriot foreign ministers, who agreed to deepen cooperation between their countries.