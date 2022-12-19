It's the glowing season of lights.

Messi Dons Ceremonial Arab Robe During World Cup Trophy Presentation
Argentina's team captian Lionel Messi, holding the World Cup tropy, flalked by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, right, and Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA at the trophy presentation ceremony at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
World Cup
Qatar
Argentina
Lionel Messi
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
bisht

Messi Dons Ceremonial Arab Robe During World Cup Trophy Presentation

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2022

Before he was handed international soccer’s solid gold World Cup trophy, Argentina’s team captain Lionel Messi allowed himself to be draped in a black ceremonial Arab robe, known as a bisht, by Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. The robe flowed from his shoulders as he held the Golden Ball trophy aloft, and it stood out among the blue jerseys of his teammates as they celebrated on the pitch of Lusail stadium. Some fans were troubled by the robe, saying it hid Messi’s team jersey and marked him with a foreign symbol, and that it ruined a “magic moment.” Others believed that it showed Messi great respect and honor. The bisht is worn on special occasions, the Qatari royal family usually wears it for formal occasions, and it is regarded as sign of prestige or high status. The art of bisht tailoring is a skill handed down from generation to generation and the special embroidery on the sleeves and around the collar often is made using pure gold and silver stitch work. Messi later took of the bisht as his celebrations with his teammates continued. Meanwhile, immediately following the World Cup final, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called the emir and thanked him as well as Qatar for using their position as hosts of the World Cup to promote the Palestinian cause.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
