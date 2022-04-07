Meta Is Moving on up in Tel Aviv, Rents 20 Floors of New High-rise

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has rented 20 floors and 660 parking spaces in a Tel Aviv high-rise building that is still under construction. Meta will pay about $31 million a year for the space in the Landmark A tower currently being built in Tel Aviv’s Sarona area, once the site of a Templar colony. The 39-floor building is slated to be completed by the end of 2023, according to the Israeli business daily, Globes. Meta has signed a seven-year contract to rent the space, about 550,000 square feet, with the option for two more periods of three years each.