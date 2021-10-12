Microsoft: Iranian Hackers Have Breached US, Israeli Defense Companies

Iranian hackers have compromised the systems of US and Israeli defense technology companies, Microsoft said on Monday. The hackers also are targeting Persian Gulf ports of entry, or global maritime transportation companies with business presence in the Middle East, Microsoft said in releasing evidence supporting the claims in a blog post on the company’s website.

The hackers targeted hundreds of Microsoft Office 365 accounts beginning in July and succeeded in compromising fewer than 20 of them, according to the company. Microsoft said it had already contacted the companies that were targeted and compromised. Still, the cell “continues to evolve their techniques to refine its attacks,” the company said.

The hacking activity “likely supports the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Microsoft said.

The companies that were targeted work “across defense companies that support United States, European Union, and Israeli government partners producing military-grade radars, drone technology, satellite systems, and emergency response communication systems.”

“Microsoft assesses this targeting supports Iranian government tracking of adversary security services and maritime shipping in the Middle East to enhance their contingency plans. Gaining access to commercial satellite imagery and proprietary shipping plans and logs could help Iran compensate for its developing satellite program,” the statement added.