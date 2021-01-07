This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Middle East Leaders React to Unprecedented US Events
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met in Jerusalem on January 7, 2021. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
Michael Friedson
01/07/2021

The entire world watched with appall and horror Wednesday evening as the normally ceremonial event of the United States Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote devolved into temporary anarchy, as rioters supporting President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud breached and occupied the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to be evacuated and the counting to be stopped. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called the incident “a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned,” during a meeting with visiting US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Netanyahu, who waited more than 12 hours before commenting on Wednesday’s unprecedented events, said he had no doubt that “American democracy will prevail,” adding: “It always has.” Earlier, Turkey’s foreign ministry released a statement saying it was “following with concern the internal developments” at the US Capitol, and called on “all parties … to maintain restraint and prudence.” Even Iranian President Hassan Rouhani took the opportunity to stick it to his bitter foe, calling the US a “fragile and vulnerable Western democracy.” Rouhani noted that “unfortunately the ground is fertile for populism, despite the advances in science and industry. A populist has arrived and he has led his country to disaster over these past four years.”

