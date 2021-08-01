Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Middle Eastern Athletes Achieve New Heights in Tokyo Games
Mideast Daily News
Olympics
Tokyo
MENA
Middle East
Sports

Middle Eastern Athletes Achieve New Heights in Tokyo Games

Steven Ganot
08/01/2021

The MENA region has so far racked up five gold, two silver and seven bronze medals in the 2020 Olympics, being held in Tokyo, Japan. Fully half of these were in taekwondo.

Tunisian athletes lead the pack, with Ahmed Hafnaoui winning 1st place in the men’s 400m freestyle race in swimming and Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi 2nd place in taekwondo’s men’s -58kg category.

Israel and Turkey have each won a gold and two bronze medals. Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat took gold in the men’s floor exercise in artistic gymnastics; Avishag Semberg won the bronze medal for taekwondo in the women’s -49kg class; and the Israeli judo team took bronze, as well. Turkey’s gold medal was won by Mete Gazoz in the men’s individual archery competition. Hakan Recber and Hatice Kubra Ilgun each won bronze medals in taekwondo, the former in the men’s -68kg category and the latter in the women’s women’s -57kg class.

Iran and Qatar have also won gold for the region – Javad Foroughi, a nurse in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the men’s 10m air pistol shooting competition; and Fares Elbakh, commonly known as Meso Hassouna, for weightlifting in the men’s 96kg division.

Jordan’s Saleh Elsharabaty came in 2nd in taekwondo’s men’s -80kg class.

Finally, rounding out the tally for Middle Eastern athletes: Egypt’s two bronze medals, won by Seif Eissa for taekwondo in the men’s -80kg class and Hedaya Malak for taekwondo in the women’s -67kg category; and a bronze for Kuwait’s Abdullah Alrashidi in the men’s skeet shooting contest.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.