Middle Eastern Athletes Break Records at Tokyo Paralympics

A week into the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, athletes from around the MENA region continue racking up accomplishments and medals. Iran is ranked first in the region and 12th overall among the 163 participating nations, with a remarkable 14 medals – seven gold, six silver and a bronze. Shooter Sareh Javanmardi took gold today in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event with a world-record-breaking score of 239.2. Javanmardi is the first female Paralympic gold medalist in shooting from the Islamic Republic. Israel comes next among Middle Eastern teams and 20th overall, with seven medals – four gold, two silver and a bronze. Six of Israel’s medals are in swimming events, and one in rowing. Swimmer Mark Malyar came in first place in the 200m individual medley SM7 and the 400m freestyle S7, setting new world records in both, and took bronze in the 100m backstroke S7. Jordan, Tunisia, Turkey, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Cyprus, Morocco, Oman and the United Arab Emirates are all on the medal board.