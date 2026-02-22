Middle Eastern Delegations Exit Winter Olympics Without Medals as Milan-Cortina Games Near Close

As the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics head into their final hours, Middle Eastern delegations are set to leave Italy without a single medal, highlighting both the region’s growing presence at the Games and the enduring dominance of traditional winter-sports powers. With the closing ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening, only a small number of events remain, leaving virtually no realistic pathway for a last-minute breakthrough.

Athletes from Israel, Iran, Turkey, Cyprus, Pakistan, and several Arab League states — including Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — competed across alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and a handful of sliding or endurance disciplines. While participation numbers have steadily increased over the past two decades, none of the region’s competitors entered the final weekend in serious medal contention.

The only athlete from the broader region to reach the podium was Mikhail Shaidorov of the Central Asian former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan, who captured a gold medal in men’s figure skating. For the Middle East itself, the story has been one of visibility rather than victory. Most delegations consist of one or two athletes, many training abroad or representing diaspora communities, making consistent medal challenges difficult against heavily funded European and North American programs.

Israel fielded one of the larger regional teams, competing across multiple events but falling short of podium finishes. Iran’s small delegation appeared primarily in cross-country skiing, while Turkey and Cyprus focused on alpine events. Arab League participants, including Lebanon and Morocco, continued their tradition of symbolic but determined appearances, emphasizing athlete development and international exposure over immediate results.

With only a few finals left on the Olympic schedule — largely in disciplines where Middle Eastern athletes are not represented — the prospect of a regional medal has effectively vanished. Analysts say the gap reflects structural factors: limited winter-sports infrastructure, smaller athlete pipelines, and climate conditions that make year-round training difficult.

Still, regional participation marks a notable shift from past decades, when Winter Olympic representation from the Middle East was rare. The expansion of delegations signals a long-term investment in global sporting visibility, even if medals remain elusive for now.

As Milan-Cortina 2026 concludes, the Middle East’s Olympic story is less about podium finishes than persistence — a gradual push into a competition historically defined by cold climates and deep winter-sports traditions. Whether that presence eventually translates into medals will likely depend on sustained funding, diaspora recruitment, and the slow cultivation of winter-sports culture across a region better known for desert heat than alpine snow.