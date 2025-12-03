Mike Evans Rallies 1,000 Pastors To Confront Anti-Israel Propaganda

Felice Friedson follows a large Christian delegation on its way to Israel, where more than 1,000 hand-picked US pastors are preparing to swap their pulpits for the frontlines of a global information war over the Jewish state. Led by Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center, and organized with Israel’s Foreign Ministry, the group is billed as the largest-ever gathering of American evangelical leaders brought to Israel to be trained as advocacy “ambassadors” in what Evans calls a battle for truth.

As Friedson reports, the pastors are not coming for a standard tour. Their itinerary runs through the country’s rawest wounds and holiest places: the Nova massacre site, meetings with former hostages and their families, prayers at the Western Wall, soldiers’ graves on Mount Herzl, and a mass gathering in ancient Shilo. They will receive high-level security briefings and take part in an Ambassadors Summit in Jerusalem alongside senior officials and experts.

Evans says these church leaders command audiences in the tens of millions through megachurches, television, and social media, making them a counterweight to what he describes as ideological, economic, media, and proxy “wars” against Israel, supercharged by artificial intelligence systems that can flood young people’s feeds with anti-Israel messaging. His long alliance with President Donald Trump, and his claim that “most of the Zionists in the world are not Jewish,” frame the mission as part of a wider evangelical realignment around Israel.

By the time Friedson’s story closes, readers see the outlines of a campaign that aims not just to brief 1,070 pastors, but to reach 1 million worldwide—and her full report and video interview show how that ambition could reshape Christian–Jewish relations and Israel’s global support base.