Mike Evans Says President Trump Sent Iran a Stark Message With Kharg Island Strike

Maayan Hoffman’s piece turns a military strike into something larger: a window into how President Donald Trump and one of his closest evangelical advisers think about pressure, power, and the Iranian regime’s weakest point. At the center of the story is Kharg Island, the tiny but vital hub through which most of Iran’s crude oil exports pass. In Dr. Mike Evans’ telling, it is not just an island. It is the regime’s cash register.

Evans, founder of Jerusalem’s Friends of Zion Museum and a longtime faith adviser to the American president, argues that Kharg Island is the financial engine that keeps Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iran’s regional proxies running. He says that if Iran loses the ability to move oil through Kharg, the regime loses the money that pays the guards and bankrolls armed groups across the region. His language is blunt, almost cinematic: hit the bank, and the whole enterprise starts to crack.

Hoffman adds an extra twist that gives the story real bite. Two years before the strike, when President Trump was out of office, Evans had already urged him in a letter to rally Republicans and the American public behind a bombing of Kharg Island. He later read that letter publicly at a Government Press Office event in Jerusalem, drawing criticism at the time. Now, after a US strike on the island, that earlier appeal looks less like provocation and more like a preview.

Still, this was not a full-scale attack on Iran’s oil lifeline. The United States said it struck military targets on Kharg Island while deliberately avoiding the oil infrastructure itself. That distinction matters. It suggests the operation was designed as a warning shot with a very clear message: Washington can hit the regime’s jugular without cutting it, at least not yet.

Near the end of the piece, Hoffman lets Evans deliver the argument in full: President Trump was signaling that surrender is still an option, but economic ruin is on the table. It is a vivid, tightly framed story about ideology, influence, and deterrence.