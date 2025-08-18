Milei Launches Isaac Accords To Boost Israel-Latin America Cooperation

Argentine President Javier Milei is putting his money where his mouth is. Fresh off receiving the $1 million Genesis Prize in Jerusalem this summer, Milei has funneled the award into a bold new project designed to link Israel more closely with Latin America.

The initiative, dubbed the “Isaac Accords,” borrows inspiration from the Abraham Accords signed under President Donald Trump in 2020. But unlike that sweeping Middle East deal, this one starts in Milei’s backyard. The plan calls for forging partnerships between Israel and a cluster of Latin American countries—first Uruguay, Panama, and Costa Rica—through joint projects in agriculture, cyber defense, finance, water technology, energy, and health care.

The nonprofit behind it, American Friends of the Isaac Accords (AFOIA), is based in New York and already eyeing bigger players. Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and El Salvador are on the list for 2026, provided the politics line up and donors open their wallets.

For Milei, who became the first head of state and first non-Jew to win the Genesis Prize, the move doubles down on his unabashed support for Israel. Accepting the award in June, he was effusive: “I hold deep admiration for Israel—its history, its people, and its unwavering spirit. I am honored that the Genesis Prize Foundation has chosen to recognize our country’s strong relationship with Israel. I trust that this gesture may inspire deeper dialogue and cooperation throughout the region, based on shared values such as freedom, democracy, and mutual respect.”

Stan Polovets, chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation, credited Milei with inspiring the creation of AFOIA, saying he stood out for backing Israel “during one of the most challenging periods in its history.”

The timing is no accident. As much of Latin America distances itself from Israel over the war in Gaza—with Bolivia and Colombia cutting ties altogether—Argentina under Milei is moving in the opposite direction. With the Isaac Accords, Milei seems determined to plant Argentina at the heart of a pro-Israel bloc in a region where such allies are increasingly rare.