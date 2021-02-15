Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Military Drill and Alleged Airstrike Dominate Israeli Skies
An F-35I belonging to the Israeli Air Forces 116th Squadron takes off at dusk with its afterburner roaring. (Amit Agronov/IAF)
Mideast Daily News
Israel-Syria
air force
Drill
airstrike
Israel Defense Forces

Military Drill and Alleged Airstrike Dominate Israeli Skies

Uri Cohen
02/15/2021

Israeli jets conducted another airstrike against Syrian targets south of Damascus, Syrian state media reported early Monday morning, the second such strike this week. According to Syrian reports, air defense batteries intercepted Israel’s “aggression” over the capital, without incurring any casualties. Witnesses told Reuters that the area attacked, nine miles south of Damascus in the town of Kiswa, houses several Iranian militias aligned with the Assad regime. Jerusalem has for the past decade attacked Syrian and Iranian targets hundreds of times, viewing Tehran’s attempts to entrench itself, and its missiles, near the Israeli border as a grave national security threat. Coinciding with the latest reported strike, Israel’s air force on Monday launched a three-day surprise drill near the Syrian and Lebanese borders, simulating “combat scenarios on the northern front.” The military’s spokesperson warned of increased air traffic throughout the country, and loud explosions in the northern region.

