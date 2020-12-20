This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Milley Meets Taliban In Effort to Clinch Afghan Deal 
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a virtual town hall at the Pentagon, Sept. 24, 2020. (Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II/US Department of Defense)
Mideast Daily News
Gen. Mark Milley
Taliban
Qatar

Milley Meets Taliban In Effort to Clinch Afghan Deal 

Uri Cohen
12/20/2020

The United States military revealed over the weekend that US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley flew last week to Qatar to meet with Taliban representatives in an attempt to secure a power-sharing agreement between the former American enemy in Afghanistan and the Afghan government. Envoys of the internationally recognized government in Kabul and the insurgent extremist group which has for nearly two decades fought it have for the past few weeks been engaged in stalled negotiations in Doha. Milley, who according to Reuters had secretly met Taliban officials in June as well, is the first chairman of the joint chiefs of staff to hold meetings with the Islamist organization, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US troops. In February, Washington reached a cease-fire agreement with the Taliban, under which the US will pull out its military presence in Afghanistan in return for a cessation of hostilities toward local government forces and a negotiated peace deal between the warring sides. Yet, while US President Donald Trump has recently announced a reduction of nearly half of the American troops in Afghanistan, the Taliban has in recent months continued to launch terror attacks against civilians and Afghan security officials.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.