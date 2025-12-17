MK Simon Davidson Says Sports Funding Can Cut Social Costs

In a Knesset session that doubled as both a warning and a pep talk, Yesh Atid lawmaker Simon Davidson argued that sports have become one of Israel’s most practical tools for resilience after October 7—even as Israeli athletes face growing hostility abroad. Reporting for The Media Line, Gabriel Colodro describes Davidson’s behind-the-scenes push to block efforts that would have sidelined Israelis in international competition.

Davidson said he worked with Israel’s sports bodies and secured funding for international legal help to counter moves that, he claimed, included stripping Israeli symbols and barring teams from events. “I’ve been dealing with this for more than a year,” he told The Media Line, adding, “Not everything can be published.” He called the risk to Israeli soccer clubs in UEFA and FIFA competitions especially serious: “There was a very real danger that our football clubs would be suspended.”

Then the room pivoted from international pressure to domestic repair. Lawmakers honored 38 social-sports organizations that described using athletics to restore routine for displaced families, support children, and help communities reconnect. Davidson said many groups moved faster than state systems and often relied on donations. “All they asked from me was more sports, more sports. And that’s what we did.”

Testimony ranged from women’s basketball outreach in Umm al-Fahm to anti-racism education tied to Maccabi Haifa, and rehabilitation stories from wounded soldiers. The session also spotlighted the national amputee football team. Survivor Zahi Jacoby said, “I never imagined I would play football again. Joining this team gave me back something I thought I had lost.”

Davidson closed with a budget argument that sounded like a slogan and a warning: “If we invest in sports, we save millions.” For the full sweep of voices and examples, read Gabriel Colodro’s complete report.