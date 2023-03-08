Donate
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani Appointed as Qatar’s New PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani speaks at the 2019 Munich Security Conference, Feb. 17, 2019. (Kuhlmann /MSC/Creative Commons)
Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, was sworn in on Tuesday as the country’s new prime minister, replacing Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who had held the post since 2020. The appointment was made by Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who generally appoints members of the ruling family to top positions. The Qatar News Agency reported that Sheikh Mohammed had taken the oath of office but did not provide any further details.

Sheikh Mohammed has served as foreign minister since 2016 and played a prominent role in Qatar’s response to a 3 1/2-year economic boycott by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, which ended in January 2021. He has also been a public face of the country as it prepared to host the World Cup in 2022.

The appointment was welcomed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who praised the reshuffle and expressed gratitude for the “enduring partnership” between Qatar and the US.

Qatar, one of the wealthiest countries in the world due to its vast natural gas reserves, has been involved in supporting Islamist groups across the region, which has brought it into conflict with its Gulf Arab neighbors. However, relations have improved in recent years, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt all visiting Qatar during the World Cup.

