Mom, Her 3 Children, Killed in Bus-Van-Car Accident in Northern Israel
Israeli medics and security officers work at the site of a road accident near the northern town of Hurfeish, on September 29, 2021 which left five people including three youngsters dead. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
bus
accident

Marcy Oster
09/30/2021

“I do not know how to bury four flowers next to each other. I do not know how we will manage without them … the family is completely broken,” said the father and grandfather of four victims of a crash in northern Israel’s Galilee that involved a bus carrying children returning from a youth group trip, a van and a private car carrying a family of five. Moran Ben-Eli, 35, and her three children ages 15, 11 and 5, of the northern town of Ma’alot-Tarshiha were killed after the bus hit the van and the van hit the car; their funeral was set for Thursday afternoon. Reuven Ben-Eli, who was seriously injured in Wednesday’s crash, woke up from a coma on Thursday but reportedly has not accepted that his wife and children are gone. The fifth victim of the crash is the bus driver, Asher Basson, 76. The bus had swerved from its lane before hitting a van and tipping over on its side. At least 50 people, most of them children, were injured in the accident, at least two in serious condition.

