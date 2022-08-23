The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

More Grain Silos Damaged in Beirut Port Blast Collapse
The rest of the northern part of Beirut port's iconic grain silos, damaged in the Aug. 4 2020 explosion, collapsed on August 23, 2022. (Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
grain
silo
Beirut port explosion
Collapse

More Grain Silos Damaged in Beirut Port Blast Collapse

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2022

Another large section of the giant grain silos that were damaged in the explosion at the Beirut Port in 2020, has collapsed leaving a huge cloud of gray dust in its wake. The collapse of more of the northern silos on Tuesday comes three weeks after some of the bloc’s silos collapsed just days before the second anniversary of the explosion, which killed over 220 and wounded  nearly 7,000.  The collapse came after fermented grain in the severely damaged silos caught fire in early July and smoldered for weeks. The second collapse comes days after Lebanese officials said they will demolish the remaining silos over fears that more of them would collapse. The government had first announced plans to demolish the silos in April, but were met with opposition from the public. The 157-foot-tall silos absorbed much of the 2020 explosion and protected western neighborhoods of Beirut from the worst of the blast.

