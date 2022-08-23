More Grain Silos Damaged in Beirut Port Blast Collapse

Another large section of the giant grain silos that were damaged in the explosion at the Beirut Port in 2020, has collapsed leaving a huge cloud of gray dust in its wake. The collapse of more of the northern silos on Tuesday comes three weeks after some of the bloc’s silos collapsed just days before the second anniversary of the explosion, which killed over 220 and wounded nearly 7,000. The collapse came after fermented grain in the severely damaged silos caught fire in early July and smoldered for weeks. The second collapse comes days after Lebanese officials said they will demolish the remaining silos over fears that more of them would collapse. The government had first announced plans to demolish the silos in April, but were met with opposition from the public. The 157-foot-tall silos absorbed much of the 2020 explosion and protected western neighborhoods of Beirut from the worst of the blast.