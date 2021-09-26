Americans need to understand the Middle East
More Than 350,000 Dead in Syria’s Civil War, and That’s an Undercount, UN Says
Locals and a member of the Syrian Civil Defense service carry away the body of a victim killed in reported regime artillery shelling, in the village of Iblin in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, on July 15, 2021. (Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syrian civil war
Death Toll
UN Human Rights Council

Marcy Oster
09/26/2021

More than 350,000 people have been killed in Syria’s decadelong civil war, according to the United Nations human rights office, and some 2,700 of those victims are either a woman or a child. And this death toll, while horrifyingly large, is “a minimum verifiable number, and is certainly an undercount,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council on Friday. The figure of 350,209 includes civilians and includes only those for whom there is a full name as well as a date and location of death. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a watchdog based in the United Kingdom, says that 500,000 people have been killed in the civil war and that it is examining another 200,000 cases. In addition, there are some 7 million Syrians who are now refugees from the conflict.

