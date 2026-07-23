More Than ‘Mr. Television’: Remembering Haim Yavin

Known to Israelis as “Mr. Television,” Haim Yavin did more than report the country’s defining moments. For generations, he was the voice through which Israelis experienced them.

In Haim Yavin, Israel’s Enduring Voice of Public Television, Dies at 93, The Media Line’s Felice Friedson reflects on a broadcaster whose career paralleled the development of Israeli television itself. Yavin’s death at 93 marks the passing of one of the country’s most recognizable journalists, a figure whose calm delivery and editorial standards helped shape public broadcasting from its earliest days while earning the trust of viewers across decades of war, political upheaval and national celebration.

The remembrance traces Yavin’s journey from his birth in Germany in 1932 and immigration to Mandatory Palestine as a child to his early years at Kol Yisrael radio, where he joined a generation building the communications institutions of the young state. It follows his role in launching Israeli television, including his place behind the anchor desk for the first broadcast of Mabat in 1968 and his later tenure as head of Israeli Television.

Beyond the milestones, the tribute focuses on the qualities that defined his journalism. His delivery was measured rather than dramatic, lending authority without spectacle during an era when most Israelis received the day’s news from a single evening broadcast. It recalls the 1977 election night when his declaration of a political “mahapach,” or upheaval, entered the country’s political vocabulary, becoming inseparable from both the historic vote and his own public legacy.

Alongside his work as a news anchor, he produced documentaries examining some of Israel’s most contentious social and political questions, including the settlement movement and relations with the Palestinians. His willingness to tackle divisive subjects reflected a view of journalism that extended beyond reporting events to examining the forces shaping them.

Friedson also recalls Yavin’s connection to The Media Line, where he served on the Professional Advisory Board of the Mideast Press Club during its early years. Created at a time when cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian journalists had largely collapsed, the initiative reflected the belief that professional dialogue could improve coverage even when politics made dialogue elsewhere impossible.