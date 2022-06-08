Moroccan Navy Rescues 385 Migrants Crossing Mediterranean To Reach Europe

The Moroccan Navy rescued 385 migrants heading for Spain last week, the official news agency MAP reported on Wednesday. The migrants, including women and minors, are mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, the agency quoted a military statement as saying. They were traveling in several inflatable boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates Africa from Europe. Some of the migrants were in poor health condition and received first aid from the navy, before being brought back to different Moroccan ports, according to the report. Morocco has become a transit country for African migrants seeking to reach Europe for better living conditions. The shortest distance from Morocco’s Mediterranean coasts to Spain is only 14 kilometers at the Strait of Gibraltar.