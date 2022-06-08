The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Moroccan Navy Rescues 385 Migrants Crossing Mediterranean To Reach Europe
In this photo from December 2012, would-be immigrants row in an inflatable boat off the Spanish coast. (Marco Moreno/AFP via Getty Images)
Morocco
Spain
Gibraltar

The Media Line Staff
06/08/2022

The Moroccan Navy rescued 385 migrants heading for Spain last week, the official news agency MAP reported on Wednesday. The migrants, including women and minors, are mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, the agency quoted a military statement as saying. They were traveling in several inflatable boats in the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates Africa from Europe. Some of the migrants were in poor health condition and received first aid from the navy, before being brought back to different Moroccan ports, according to the report. Morocco has become a transit country for African migrants seeking to reach Europe for better living conditions. The shortest distance from Morocco’s Mediterranean coasts to Spain is only 14 kilometers at the Strait of Gibraltar.

