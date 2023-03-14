Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Moroccan Royal Cabinet Warns Islamist Party To Stop Criticizing Israel Ties
PJD leader and then-Prime Minister Abdelilah Benkirane at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa, May 23, 2015 in Jordan. (Faruk Pinjo/World Economic Forum)
Mideast Daily News
Morocco
Israel
Abraham Accords
Justice and Development Party
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Moroccan Royal Cabinet Warns Islamist Party To Stop Criticizing Israel Ties

Steven Ganot
03/14/2023

Morocco’s Royal Cabinet on Monday requested that the country’s largest Islamist party, the Justice and Development Party (PJD), cease its criticism of the North African kingdom’s ties with Israel. The rebuke came after the PJD criticized Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita for defending Israel’s actions toward the Palestinians. The recent increase in violence between Israelis and Palestinians has created a challenge for Arab nations that have normalized relations with Israel.

Morocco restored diplomatic relations with Israel in late 2020, following a deal brokered by the Trump Administration. This deal also recognized Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed region where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front is seeking its own state.

In response to the PJD’s criticism, the palace stated that foreign policy decisions are solely the responsibility of the king, Mohammed VI, and would not be “subject to blackmail.” Since the resumption of diplomatic ties, Israel and Morocco have entered into multiple cooperation agreements, including a defense pact.

Party leader Abdelilah Benkirane, a former prime minister of Morocco, has ordered PJD members to stay silent on the Royal Cabinet’s statement until the General Secretariat of the party can examine the issue.

Morocco supports a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.