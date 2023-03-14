Moroccan Royal Cabinet Warns Islamist Party To Stop Criticizing Israel Ties

Morocco’s Royal Cabinet on Monday requested that the country’s largest Islamist party, the Justice and Development Party (PJD), cease its criticism of the North African kingdom’s ties with Israel. The rebuke came after the PJD criticized Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita for defending Israel’s actions toward the Palestinians. The recent increase in violence between Israelis and Palestinians has created a challenge for Arab nations that have normalized relations with Israel.

Morocco restored diplomatic relations with Israel in late 2020, following a deal brokered by the Trump Administration. This deal also recognized Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed region where the Algeria-backed Polisario Front is seeking its own state.

In response to the PJD’s criticism, the palace stated that foreign policy decisions are solely the responsibility of the king, Mohammed VI, and would not be “subject to blackmail.” Since the resumption of diplomatic ties, Israel and Morocco have entered into multiple cooperation agreements, including a defense pact.

Party leader Abdelilah Benkirane, a former prime minister of Morocco, has ordered PJD members to stay silent on the Royal Cabinet’s statement until the General Secretariat of the party can examine the issue.

Morocco supports a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.