Morocco Becomes First MENA Country To Reach World Cup Semifinals
Moroccoans celebrate their team's victory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal match against Portugal, in Rabat, Morocco on December 10, 2022. Morocco beat Portugal 1-0, to become the first Arab and African nation to reach the World Cup semifinals. (Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
World Cup
Morocco

The Media Line Staff
12/11/2022

Fans of Moroccan soccer celebrated in cities throughout the Middle East and Africa as Morocco defeated Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first Arab country and the first African country to reach the semifinals of the international soccer tournament. The score of Saturday’s match was 1-0. Morocco will face France in the semifinals. Portugal’s star player and all-time leading goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo remained on the bench for the team’s final match at this year’s World Cup. Portugal had been the favorite to win the match. Following the victory of the Moroccan team, known as the Atlas Lions, on Saturday, Moroccans congregated in the streets of Rabat, the capital and in other cities throughout the country to celebrate by waving the country’s flag, shooting off fireworks and honking their car horns.

